Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

120 whoopie pies are missing after fairground booth break-in

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (AP) — Apparently hungry and thirsty vandals have trashed a fairgrounds booth in Maine, stealing 120 whoopie pies and drinking half a gallon of iced tea.

John Youney, a director of the Skowhegan Lions Club, tells the Morning Sentinel that a refrigerator full of cookies was also emptied and that plastic gloves and silverware littered the floor.

Youney says there’s about $1,000 worth of damage or stolen goods.

The group discovered the break-in at their Skowhegan fairground booth Sunday morning and believes it occurred overnight Saturday.

Youney says whoever is involved can confess and work off their crime by assisting the club with its volunteer work.

A police officer said he could not comment on the investigation.

___

Information from: Portland Press Herald, http://www.pressherald.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Therapy pigs beaten to death in Kentucky
News

Therapy pigs beaten to death in Kentucky

12:34 pm
Breaking: Helicopter crashes into building in New York City
Breaking News

Breaking: Helicopter crashes into building in New York City

12:19 pm
Traffic alert: Ilex Project on I-25 will have lane and ramp closures starting June 10
Covering Colorado

Traffic alert: Ilex Project on I-25 will have lane and ramp closures starting June 10

11:43 am
Therapy pigs beaten to death in Kentucky
News

Therapy pigs beaten to death in Kentucky

Breaking: Helicopter crashes into building in New York City
Breaking News

Breaking: Helicopter crashes into building in New York City

Traffic alert: Ilex Project on I-25 will have lane and ramp closures starting June 10
Covering Colorado

Traffic alert: Ilex Project on I-25 will have lane and ramp closures starting June 10

Scroll to top
Skip to content