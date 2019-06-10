Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
11-year-old Missouri girl dies in bulldozer accident

LABADIE, Mo. (AP) — An 11-year-old Missouri girl is dead after an accident involving a bulldozer.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Emma Proemsey of Labadie died Saturday. The child was on a utility vehicle that came up behind the bulldozer. The patrol says the bulldozer driver, 65-year-old Larry Proemsey, had just knocked over a tree that fell across part of the bulldozer, and began to back up, unaware that the child was behind him.

Emma was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol report did not disclose the relationship between Emma and Larry Proemsey.

Labadie is in Franklin County, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) southwest of St. Louis.

Associated Press

Associated Press

