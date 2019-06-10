Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
1 child dead, 1 critical after St. Louis drive-by shooting

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 3-year-old girl is dead and another child is critically wounded after a drive-by shooting in St. Louis.

The shooting happened Sunday night outside a home on the city’s south side. The child killed was identified Monday as 3-year-old Kenndei Powell.

Police called to the home found Kenndei and a 6-year-old girl with gunshot wounds. The 6-year-old is hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

Police say two 28-year-old men and five children, ages 3 to 8, were standing on the sidewalk next to a car with a woman seated inside the vehicle. Another vehicle drove by and shot into the crowd. Only the two children were struck.

No arrests have been made.

Associated Press

