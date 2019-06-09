Simpson case launched victim’s sister on fight for justice

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kim Goldman turned the agony of her brother Ron’s murder into a career helping troubled teens and aiding victims’ rights groups.

She also has continued to make the case publicly that it was O.J. Simpson who killed her brother and Simpson’s ex-wife on the night of June 12, 1994.

Simpson was acquitted by a criminal court and later found liable for the deaths in civil court.

Now, beginning Wednesday, Kim Goldman will examine the case in a 10-episode podcast, “Confronting: OJ Simpson.” She’ll interview her brother’s old friends, the police detective who investigated the killings, attorneys for the defense and prosecution, and two of the 12 jurors who acquitted Simpson.

She hopes to eventually turn the podcast into a series spotlighting victims of other crimes.