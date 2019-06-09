Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Maryland officials: Inmate killed in prison-yard altercation

CUMBERLAND, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a Maryland inmate is dead after violence involving a cluster of criminals on a prison exercise yard.

Maryland State Police said Sunday that 33-year-old inmate Herbert Mayes was dead where he fell inside the Western Correctional Institution in Cumberland.

Homicide investigators are looking into what happened Saturday afternoon when Mayes was involved in a scuffle involving six other inmates, who all were taken into police custody.

Mayes’ body is being autopsied to determine what killed him.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Arkansas River on the rise
Covering Colorado

Arkansas River on the rise

12:19 pm
Greeley police wound man holding flare near methanol tank
Covering Colorado

Greeley police wound man holding flare near methanol tank

11:43 am
Deadly hit-and-run crash involving 3 cars at Colfax intersection
Covering Colorado

Deadly hit-and-run crash involving 3 cars at Colfax intersection

9:07 am
Arkansas River on the rise
Covering Colorado

Arkansas River on the rise

Greeley police wound man holding flare near methanol tank
Covering Colorado

Greeley police wound man holding flare near methanol tank

Deadly hit-and-run crash involving 3 cars at Colfax intersection
Covering Colorado

Deadly hit-and-run crash involving 3 cars at Colfax intersection

Scroll to top
Skip to content