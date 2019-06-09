Man dies after fall from platform on Alaska hiking trail

GIRDWOOD, Alaska (AP) — A man has died after falling from a platform on an Alaska hiking trail.

The Anchorage Daily News reported Sunday that 57-year-old Jeffrey Hummel of Anchorage was killed in the accident Saturday at a hand tram in Girdwood.

The Girdwood Fire Department and Whittier Police Department responded to the Winner Creek Trail at 3:40 p.m.

Whittier police say Hummel was assisting hikers crossing in the hand tram, a basket cage enabling people to cross a deep gorge in the town 39 miles (63 kilometers) southeast of Anchorage.

Authorities say Hummel missed the safety netting and fell 50 feet (15 meters) after apparently losing his footing on the platform.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The hand tram was closed Sunday.

___

Information from: Anchorage Daily News, http://www.adn.com