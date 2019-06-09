Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Lottery ticket worth $530 million sold in San Diego store

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A lottery ticket worth $530 million in the Mega Millions draw was sold at a liquor store in San Diego, the City News Service reports.

The winner of Friday’s drawing will have to decide whether to receive the estimated $530 million jackpot in 30 installments or its $345.2 million cash value.

The California State Lottery says a ticket with five winning numbers — but missing the Mega number — was sold at a gasoline station in Seal Beach and is worth $1,143,154, City News Service reports.

The winning numbers were 17, 19, 27, 40, 68 and Mega Ball 2.

Associated Press

Upslop Flow Makes for a Cloudy Sunday
Upslop Flow Makes for a Cloudy Sunday

Hundred of volunteers show up for inaugural “Pick up Pueblo” event
Hundred of volunteers show up for inaugural “Pick up Pueblo” event

“Organization of Westside Neighbors” holds Cucharras Park Paint Party
“Organization of Westside Neighbors” holds Cucharras Park Paint Party

