Case opened: Democrats begin public airing of Mueller report

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says it’s “case closed.” But Democrats are just getting started with Robert Mueller .

House Democrats have scheduled a series of hearings this coming week on the special counsel’s report. They’re intensifying their focus on the Russia probe and picking up the pace on an investigative path that some hope leads to impeachment of the president.

The Democrats are trying to draw the public’s attention to the allegations that Trump sought to obstruct a federal investigation , and they want to highlight his campaign’s contacts with Russia during the 2016 election.

And they’ll lay the groundwork for an appearance from Mueller himself, despite his stated desire to avoid the spotlight .

The hearings will focus on the two main topics of Mueller’s report , obstruction of justice and Russian election interference.