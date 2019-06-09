California OKs health care for some adult immigrants

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Some low-income adults in California living in the country illegally will soon get their health benefits paid for by taxpayers.

Democrats in the state Legislature on Sunday agreed to make adults between the ages of 19 and 25 eligible for the state’s Medicaid program. Only people whose incomes are low enough to qualify for the program would receive the benefits. State officials estimate the program will cover 90,000 people at a cost of $98 million.

The move continues California’s position as a bulwark against the policies of President Donald Trump. While the Trump administration has worked to weaken the health care law signed by former President Barack Obama, the budget agreement approved Sunday and expected to pass the state Legislature later this week would strengthen California’s commitment to the law.