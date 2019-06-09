Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

A musical set in hell is the show to beat at Tony Awards

NEW YORK (AP) — The big question at this year’s Tony Awards is whether hell can triumph.

The arty and original “Hadestown,” which takes place in the underworld of Greek mythology, has a leading 14 Tony nominations going into Sunday night’s CBS telecast.

That’s followed by the jukebox musical “Ain’t Too Proud,” built around songs by The Temptations, which received a dozen nominations. The other best musical nominees are the stage adaptations of the hit movies “Tootsie” and “Beetlejuice,” and the giddy, heartwarming “The Prom.”

James Corden, host of “The Late Late Show With James Corden” and a Tony winner in his own right, will be the host of the 73rd annual Tony Awards, which start at 8 p.m. Sunday at Radio City Musical Hall in New York.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Upslop Flow Makes for a Cloudy Sunday
News

Upslop Flow Makes for a Cloudy Sunday

5:03 am
Hundred of volunteers show up for inaugural “Pick up Pueblo” event
Covering Colorado

Hundred of volunteers show up for inaugural “Pick up Pueblo” event

7:50 pm
“Organization of Westside Neighbors” holds Cucharras Park Paint Party
News

“Organization of Westside Neighbors” holds Cucharras Park Paint Party

7:36 pm
Upslop Flow Makes for a Cloudy Sunday
News

Upslop Flow Makes for a Cloudy Sunday

Hundred of volunteers show up for inaugural “Pick up Pueblo” event
Covering Colorado

Hundred of volunteers show up for inaugural “Pick up Pueblo” event

“Organization of Westside Neighbors” holds Cucharras Park Paint Party
News

“Organization of Westside Neighbors” holds Cucharras Park Paint Party

Scroll to top
Skip to content