Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

2 convicted for tossing horse lubricant and glitter on cops

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Two Oregon protesters have been sentenced to five days in jail for throwing horse lubricant mixed with gold glitter on two police officers at a protest.

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says the defendants were protesting against a rally organized by a right-wing group called Patriot Prayer when the officers asked to see what was in two 4-gallon (15-liter) buckets they were carrying.

Prosecutors say Robert Majure and Tristan Romine-Mann instead sprayed the slimy liquid on the officers and ran.

Prosecutors say the two attempted to “fist bump” in celebration after they were arrested and cuffed in a patrol car.

A jury convicted them of harassment and acquitted them of a charge of disorderly conduct.

Horse lubricant is a gel used in obstetric and rectal procedures on large animals.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Arkansas River on the rise
Covering Colorado

Arkansas River on the rise

12:19 pm
Greeley police wound man holding flare near methanol tank
Covering Colorado

Greeley police wound man holding flare near methanol tank

11:43 am
Deadly hit-and-run crash involving 3 cars at Colfax intersection
Covering Colorado

Deadly hit-and-run crash involving 3 cars at Colfax intersection

9:07 am
Arkansas River on the rise
Covering Colorado

Arkansas River on the rise

Greeley police wound man holding flare near methanol tank
Covering Colorado

Greeley police wound man holding flare near methanol tank

Deadly hit-and-run crash involving 3 cars at Colfax intersection
Covering Colorado

Deadly hit-and-run crash involving 3 cars at Colfax intersection

Scroll to top
Skip to content