Trump’s threatened tariffs on hold after deal with Mexico

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has put on hold his plan to begin imposing tariffs on Mexico on Monday, saying the U.S. ally will take “strong measures” to reduce the flow of Central American migrants into the United States.

But the deal he announced after returning from a trip to Europe falls short of some of the dramatic overhauls pushed for by his administration.

A joint declaration released by the State Department said the U.S. “will immediately expand” a program that returns asylum-seekers, while their claims are under review, to Mexico after they have crossed the U.S.-Mexico border.

Mexico has agreed to deploy the Mexican National Guard throughout the country, especially on its southern border with Guatemala.

