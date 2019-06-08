Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Pilot, passenger injured in Oregon small airplane crash

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say the pilot and a passenger were injured after a small plane has crashed in Medford.

The Medford Mail Tribunereports the pilot and passenger of the private plane sustained minor injuries about 1 p.m. Saturday when the aircraft crashed into trees and vehicles on Whittle Avenue.

The Mail Tribune says witnesses saw the pilot and the passenger bloodied but walking under their own power before they were taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital. The newspaper says no one on the ground was injured.

Police did not immediately respond to requests from The Associated Press for additional information.

Associated Press

