PHOTO GALLERY: A selection of pictures from the past week

Here’s your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week’s gallery includes neighbors standing on the flooded second story balcony of a friend’s home in Missouri; celebrations around the world marking the end of Ramadan and a paramilitary policeman standing guard at Tiananmen Gate in Beijing.

___

This gallery contains photos from the week of June 1-7, 2019.

Associated Press

Associated Press

