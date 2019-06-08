Kamala Harris says prosecutor past will help defeat Trump

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris is playing up her experience as a prosecutor on the campaign trail in South Carolina.

She told a mostly black crowd in South Carolina that her prosecutorial credentials have given her a window into helping improve the criminal justice system and also make her uniquely qualified to take on President Donald Trump.

In addition to portraying her ability to take on Trump directly, Harris aimed to use the speech in this early-voting state, where the Democratic primary electorate is primarily African American, as a way to explain her prosecutorial experience to anyone potentially skeptical of her background as a district attorney and state attorney general who was tough on crime.

She was speaking to the state conference of the NAACP in West Columbia.