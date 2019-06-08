High court could cause Va. election drama, but likely won’t

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court could throw a wrench into Virginia politics with a decision expected this month.

The state is readying for primaries Tuesday. But a case the justices have yet to decide could mean revisions to about two dozen state House voting districts and, in theory, a new primary within months.

Experts say it’s almost unthinkable that the justices’ would decide the case in a way that creates so much drama.

The state is currently operating under a plan to have voters choose lawmakers to the 100-member House of Delegates using a map seen as favorable to Democrats in November’s general election.

The Republican-controlled House has urged the Supreme Court to reinstate a previous map that a lower court said improperly factored race into the drawing of 11 districts.