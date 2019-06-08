Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Federal judge orders gorilla’s return to Cincinnati Zoo

CINCINNATI (AP) — A federal judge has again ordered a California group to return a male silverback gorilla to the Ohio zoo where he was born.

U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg ruled Friday in San Francisco that northern California’s Gorilla Foundation must transfer 37-year-old Ndume (nnn-DOO’-may) to the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden on Thursday.

Zoo officials sought to bring Ndume home after Koko, the gorilla famed for learning sign language, died last June and left Ndume by himself. He was loaned to the foundation in 1991 to be Koko’s companion with the proviso he’d return to Cincinnati after her death.

The foundation argued as late as this week the transfer would harm Ndume. Zoo officials, animal rights groups and, most importantly, Seeborg disagreed.

Messages seeking comment with the foundation were left Saturday.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
State patrol details incident in which patrol car was stolen in Mesa County
Covering Colorado

State patrol details incident in which patrol car was stolen in Mesa County

1:37 pm
Trump’s threatened tariffs on hold after deal with Mexico
News

Trump’s threatened tariffs on hold after deal with Mexico

12:41 pm
Remains of Colorado man killed at Pearl Harbor identified
Covering Colorado

Remains of Colorado man killed at Pearl Harbor identified

12:21 pm
State patrol details incident in which patrol car was stolen in Mesa County
Covering Colorado

State patrol details incident in which patrol car was stolen in Mesa County

Trump’s threatened tariffs on hold after deal with Mexico
News

Trump’s threatened tariffs on hold after deal with Mexico

Remains of Colorado man killed at Pearl Harbor identified
Covering Colorado

Remains of Colorado man killed at Pearl Harbor identified

Scroll to top
Skip to content