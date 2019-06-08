Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Drew Brees, wife suing jeweler over value of diamonds

SAN DIEGO (AP) — New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and wife Brittany are battling a California jeweler over the value of diamonds they claim they purchased for more than $15 million as an investment.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports the diamonds were displayed when trial of the couple’s lawsuit against Vihad Moradi and CJ Charles jewelers began Thursday.

The Breeses’ attorney, Rebecca Riley, said in her opening statement that Moradi agreed to obtain the diamonds, sell them to the couple at wholesale prices and be compensated by the original seller.

She also said the diamonds were placed in painted settings to deepen their color.

The couple claims they were defrauded of more than $6 million, paying far more than wholesale and costs.

The defense denied any wholesale agreement and called the settings common.

Associated Press

Associated Press

