Archbishop didn’t tell Vatican whole story on fallen bishop

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The bishop appointed by the Vatican to investigate the former leader of the Roman Catholic Church in West Virginia now has his own explaining to do.

Archbishop William Lori oversaw a probe of alleged sexual and financial misconduct by Bishop Michael Bransfield, who has denied wrongdoing. His team’s confidential findings in February prompted Bransfield’s ouster.

What Lori didn’t say in his final report to the Vatican in March is that he himself is among high-ranking clergy who accepted cash gifts from Bransfield.

The Washington Post reported that before and after versions of the still-secret report show names of Lori and others removed.

With the Post asking questions, Lori’s revealed some more details in a letter Wednesday, and followed up Friday with a video saying redacting the names was a mistake.

Associated Press

Associated Press

