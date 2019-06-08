Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

9 injured when subway car derails in Boston

BOSTON (AP) — A subway car has derailed in Boston, sending nine people to the hospital.

Local emergency officials said none of the injuries are life-threatening.

Officials with the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority said the accident occurred at about 11 a.m. Saturday when a Green Line subway car derailed in a tunnel near Kenmore Square.

A 10th individual was reported injured but declined treatment.

Emergency workers said they were told by witnesses that everything went dark and they were thrown around the train car.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation.

The derailment caused major delays on the public transit system.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Suspect arrested in Pueblo deadly carjacking
Covering Colorado

Suspect arrested in Pueblo deadly carjacking

10:30 am
Bystander describes pulling young boy from creek
News

Bystander describes pulling young boy from creek

8:35 am
Woman arrested for assaulting ex-girlfriend
Covering Colorado

Woman arrested for assaulting ex-girlfriend

7:33 am
Suspect arrested in Pueblo deadly carjacking
Covering Colorado

Suspect arrested in Pueblo deadly carjacking

Bystander describes pulling young boy from creek
News

Bystander describes pulling young boy from creek

Woman arrested for assaulting ex-girlfriend
Covering Colorado

Woman arrested for assaulting ex-girlfriend

Scroll to top
Skip to content