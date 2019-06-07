Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Woman facing felony charges in Jeff Bezos protest in Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities in Las Vegas are filing felony charges against a 30-year-old California woman who was arrested after approaching Amazon CEO and founder Jeff Bezos on a conference stage while yelling about chicken farms.

Court filings showed that Priya Sawhney is due before a judge Friday on false identification and burglary counts stemming from her arrest Thursday at Amazon’s re:Mars event.

She is expected to be represented by a lawyer in court.

In Nevada, burglary relates to entering a building with intent to commit a felony.

Direct Action Everywhere spokesman Matt Johnson says Sawhney is from Berkeley and has faced felony charges for protests at California poultry farms.

Sawhney never got close to Bezos. He remained seated opposite a moderator while Sawhney was surrounded by security guards and ushered off stage.

Associated Press

