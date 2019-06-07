Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Spike Lee calls for Hollywood to ‘shut it down’ in Georgia

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Director Spike Lee is calling for Hollywood production companies to leave Georgia over a law that would ban abortions as early as six weeks, upon detection of a fetal heartbeat.

Most studios that have commented have said they’re waiting to see if the so-called “heartbeat” law actually takes effect next year, or if the courts will block it. But at the arrivals line for Denzel Washington’s AFI Lifetime Achievement tribute Thursday, Lee said now is the time for Georgia-based productions to “shut it down” and boycott the state’s booming film industry to drive change.

Lee acknowledged that a mass exodus could dent livelihoods, but cited black bus drivers affected by the Civil Rights Movement-era boycott in Montgomery.

Georgia’s economy currently gets a $9.5 billion annual boost from the industry.

Associated Press

