Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Schools reckon with social stress: ‘I’m on my phone so much’

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Teachers say they’re seeing so much student anxiety that a national union newsletter labels it a “mental health tsunami.”

Many of those educators, along with doctors and researchers, say smartphones — especially the nonstop pull of social media — are at least partly to blame.

San Diego State University researcher Jean Twenge says it’s no coincidence that youth mental health issues have risen with the number of phones.

Schools are starting to react. Some are hiring outside companies to monitor students’ social media for signs of distress. Others invite in yoga instructors and comfort dogs.

Screenings of documentaries such as “LIKE” and “Angst,” which explore social media, technology and anxiety, are drawing crowds and movements like Away for the Day and Wait Until 8th discourage cellphones in middle school.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Army working to improve housing conditions for military families
Covering Colorado

Army working to improve housing conditions for military families

11:07 pm
Nightmare at sea: Drunk captain allegedly held passengers hostage
News

Nightmare at sea: Drunk captain allegedly held passengers hostage

10:59 pm
360° Perspective: Tariffs
360 Perspective

360° Perspective: Tariffs

10:25 pm
Army working to improve housing conditions for military families
Covering Colorado

Army working to improve housing conditions for military families

Nightmare at sea: Drunk captain allegedly held passengers hostage
News

Nightmare at sea: Drunk captain allegedly held passengers hostage

360° Perspective: Tariffs
360 Perspective

360° Perspective: Tariffs

Scroll to top
Skip to content