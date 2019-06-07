Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Police surround house for burglary, find deer instead

LUFKIN, Texas (AP) — Police who surrounded a house in eastern Texas because they thought they had a burglary in progress found a deer instead.

The homeowner called Lufkin police early Thursday after she heard glass breaking. The woman hid in a closet and realized she had left her weapon in the kitchen. Officers were worried it could end up in the hands of the suspect.

Video posted on Facebook shows officers entering the home, yelling, “Police! Let me see your hands!” Police say as the officers rounded a corner, they came “face to face with one very frightened doe.”

An officer shouted “It’s a deer! It’s a deer! It’s a deer!”

The officers used chairs to shoo the deer out the door.

Associated Press

Associated Press

Severe weather returns to the front range and plains
Severe weather returns to the front range and plains

Orman Mansion up for sale in Pueblo, opening bid of $650,000
Orman Mansion up for sale in Pueblo, opening bid of $650,000

STEM School shooting suspects expected in court this morning
STEM School shooting suspects expected in court this morning

