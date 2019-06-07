Police: Baltimore officer wrongfully chased, arrested critic

BALTIMORE (AP) — Authorities say a 24-year Baltimore police veteran wrongfully chased down and arrested a man who criticized the officer’s behavior.

The Baltimore Sun reports 49-year-old Sgt. Ethan Newberg has been charged with assault, false imprisonment and misconduct. The newspaper quotes police Commissioner Michael Harrison as saying that body camera video disproved Newberg’s account of the arrest.

Video shows the officer making an arrest when a bystander approaches and tells Newberg he shouldn’t have placed the suspect on the wet ground.

Harrison says the bystander then calmly walks away but is chased down by Newberg and a second officer, who tackles and handcuffs the man. Newberg said the bystander was “combative and aggressive.”

Newberg was paid $243,000 last fiscal year, making him the second highest-paid city employee. He’s been suspended without pay.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com