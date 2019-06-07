Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Mueller report witness to remain jailed on child porn charge

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A judge has ordered a key witness in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation to remain jailed while he awaits trial on a charge of transporting child pornography.

U.S. Magistrate Ivan Davis said at a detention hearing Friday in Alexandria that 60-year-old Lebanese-American businessman George Nader is too dangerous to be released to the community. He cited previous a previous conviction in Virginia in 1991 on an identical charge and a conviction in the Czech Republic for sexual contact with underage boys.

Nader’s lawyers say he’s in poor health and needs medical care outside the jail.

Nader’s name shows up more than 100 times in Mueller’s recently released report. It details his efforts to serve as liaison between an associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin and members of President Donald Trump’s transition team.

Associated Press

