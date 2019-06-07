Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Man arrested in explosions that have rattled community

BANGOR, Pa. (AP) — A man has been arrested in connection with a series of small explosions that have rattled a community in eastern Pennsylvania.

Police in Washington Township in Northampton County say the FBI and local police took 44-year-old Jason Muzzicato into custody Friday morning. They say he faces federal charges.

Authorities searched Muzzicato’s home and his business, Bangor Motor Works, and say they found evidence at both locations tying him to the explosions. They did not provide specifics. Miller says the motive is unclear.

A woman who answered the door at Muzzicato’s home Friday declined to comment to The Morning Call newspaper of Allentown.

Police have been probing several explosions and the discovery of several other unexploded devices in the township since late March. No injuries have been reported.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Body found in Fountain Creek in Pueblo
Covering Colorado

Body found in Fountain Creek in Pueblo

2:37 pm
Affidavit details alleged pattern of inappropriate behavior by Mitchell HS teacher
Covering Colorado

Affidavit details alleged pattern of inappropriate behavior by Mitchell HS teacher

2:00 pm
Local law enforcement celebrates National Donut Day
Covering Colorado

Local law enforcement celebrates National Donut Day

1:21 pm
Body found in Fountain Creek in Pueblo
Covering Colorado

Body found in Fountain Creek in Pueblo

Affidavit details alleged pattern of inappropriate behavior by Mitchell HS teacher
Covering Colorado

Affidavit details alleged pattern of inappropriate behavior by Mitchell HS teacher

Local law enforcement celebrates National Donut Day
Covering Colorado

Local law enforcement celebrates National Donut Day

Scroll to top
Skip to content