Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Long-distance trip: NASA opening space station to visitors

NEW YORK (AP) — NASA announced Friday that it will open the International Space Station to private astronauts, with the first visit as early as next year.

The round-trip ticket will cost an estimated $58 million. And accommodations aboard the orbiting outpost will run about $35,000 per night, for trips of up to 30 days long.

The space agency says only two visitors per year will be allowed, for now. Private astronauts will have to meet the same medical standards and training and certification procedures as regular crew members.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Woman rescued in Arizona still dizzy days after spinning event
News

Woman rescued in Arizona still dizzy days after spinning event

10:02 am
5Around Town: What’s happening this weekend?
Around Town

5Around Town: What’s happening this weekend?

8:45 am
Brand new Dodge Ram 1500s recalled due to air bag fault
Seen on 5

Brand new Dodge Ram 1500s recalled due to air bag fault

8:15 am
Woman rescued in Arizona still dizzy days after spinning event
News

Woman rescued in Arizona still dizzy days after spinning event

5Around Town: What’s happening this weekend?
Around Town

5Around Town: What’s happening this weekend?

Brand new Dodge Ram 1500s recalled due to air bag fault
Seen on 5

Brand new Dodge Ram 1500s recalled due to air bag fault

Scroll to top
Skip to content