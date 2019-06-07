Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Lawyer: Decision on park shooting charges could be near

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A lawyer for one of two U.S. Park Police officers who shot and killed a northern Virginia man after a traffic stop says he expects a resolution to the criminal investigation soon.

Authorities have been investigating the death of 25-year-old Bijan Ghaisar since the November 2017 shooting on the George Washington Parkway.

Ghaisar’s family has sought criminal charges against the officers and filed a civil lawsuit alleging wrongful death.

Kobie Flowers, a lawyer for one of the officers, said Friday at a pretrial hearing in the civil case that he has been in discussion with investigators and expects a decision on criminal charges in the next 20 days.

He also suggested that he believes the government will step in and represent the officers in the civil case.

Associated Press

