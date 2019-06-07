Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Judge: Spacey accuser’s phone must be turned over to defense

NANTUCKET, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts judge says a phone used by a young man who says Kevin Spacey groped him at a bar must be turned over to the defense.

The actor’s lawyer told the judge at a hearing Monday that they need the accuser’s phone so an expert can try to recover text messages his lawyer says support Spacey’s claims of innocence.

Nantucket District Judge Thomas Barrett said Friday that the phone must be turned over by June 21.

Spacey is accused of groping the then-18-year-old man in a crowded bar on the resort island in 2016.

Spacey’s lawyers say the man deleted text messages that could help the actor’s defense.

Spacey attended Monday’s hearing but didn’t speak or respond to questions from reporters.

The accuser’s attorney declined to comment Friday.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Local law enforcement celebrates National Donut Day
Covering Colorado

Local law enforcement celebrates National Donut Day

1:21 pm
Man in a cape and mask fights with police officers during DUI arrest in Phoenix
News

Man in a cape and mask fights with police officers during DUI arrest in Phoenix

1:16 pm
Barnes & Noble sold to hedge fund
News

Barnes & Noble sold to hedge fund

1:12 pm
Local law enforcement celebrates National Donut Day
Covering Colorado

Local law enforcement celebrates National Donut Day

Man in a cape and mask fights with police officers during DUI arrest in Phoenix
News

Man in a cape and mask fights with police officers during DUI arrest in Phoenix

Barnes & Noble sold to hedge fund
News

Barnes & Noble sold to hedge fund

Scroll to top
Skip to content