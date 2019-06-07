Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Judge sets $300,000 bond for stripper accused in DUI crash

MIAMI (AP) — A 31-year-old stripper accused in a crash that killed three young soccer players as they walked to a bus stop has been granted a $300,000 bond.

Mariam Coulibaly appeared in bond court Thursday, nearly two weeks after police say she was driving while under the influence May 25 when she ran over 13-year-old Gideon Desir, 15-year-old Lens Desir and 17-year-old Richecarde Dumay. The hearing was delayed until she was released from the hospital.

The boys were heading a soccer tournament that morning.

The Miami Herald reports Coulibaly had been driving on a suspended license since January 2018 after ignoring a $293 ticket for running a red light camera.

She’s charged with three counts each of DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide.

A lawyer isn’t listed on court records.

Associated Press

Associated Press

