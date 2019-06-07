Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
FedEx will stop air shipments of packages for Amazon

FedEx is dropping a contract for air shipment of packages for Amazon within the United States, reducing its ties with an online retail giant that is expanding its own delivery business.

FedEx said Friday that it will not renew the contract for domestic FedEx Express handling of Amazon shipments when the deal expires June 30.

Spokeswoman Katie Wassmer says the move will let FedEx focus on thousands of other retailers including Target, Walgreens and Walmart.

The move doesn’t affect FedEx ground shipments inside the U.S. for Amazon.

In a statement, Amazon says only that it respects FedEx’s decision and thanks the delivery company for serving Amazon customers over the years.

Associated Press

