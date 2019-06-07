Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Family of Virginia Beach shooting victim wants investigation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — The family of a victim of last week’s shooting in Virginia Beach wants the city to release all records about the suspect and start an external investigation.

The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk reports that attorney Kevin Martingayle emailed a letter to city officials and council members on Monday on behalf of the family of Kate Nixon, the public utilities engineer who was one of 12 people shot and killed by a gunman at the Municipal Center last Friday.

Martingayle said the family wants an investigation conducted by people outside the city, similar to what Charlottesville officials asked for after riots in 2017.

In an email, city officials called the requests “premature” because a criminal investigation is underway. But they said they could consider it after the investigation’s findings are released.

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

