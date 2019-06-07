Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Date set for session on guns after Virginia Beach shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s governor has set a July 9 start date for a special legislative session on gun-related legislation after last week’s deadly shooting rampage in Virginia Beach.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced the date Friday.

The Democratic governor says the best way to respond to the May 31 mass shooting at a municipal building is with “votes and laws, not thoughts and prayers.” He wants the Republican-led General Assembly to consider gun-control measures including universal background checks and a ban on silencers . Police say the gunman who fatally shot 12 people used a silencer.

Northam can call the session but can’t dictate how it’s conducted. Republican leaders have given little indication they plan to follow his agenda.

Instead, they’ve said they’ll propose tougher penalties for those who use guns to commit crimes.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Woman rescued in Arizona still dizzy days after spinning event
News

Woman rescued in Arizona still dizzy days after spinning event

10:02 am
5Around Town: What’s happening this weekend?
Around Town

5Around Town: What’s happening this weekend?

8:45 am
Brand new Dodge Ram 1500s recalled due to air bag fault
Seen on 5

Brand new Dodge Ram 1500s recalled due to air bag fault

8:15 am
Woman rescued in Arizona still dizzy days after spinning event
News

Woman rescued in Arizona still dizzy days after spinning event

5Around Town: What’s happening this weekend?
Around Town

5Around Town: What’s happening this weekend?

Brand new Dodge Ram 1500s recalled due to air bag fault
Seen on 5

Brand new Dodge Ram 1500s recalled due to air bag fault

Scroll to top
Skip to content