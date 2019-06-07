Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Court to decide whether prep school grad deserves new trial

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Supreme Court is expected to decide whether a prep school graduate convicted of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old classmate deserves a new trial over ineffective counsel.

Owen Labrie reported to jail in December. The jail says his projected release date is June 24.

The 23-year-old Labrie, of Tunbridge, Vermont, was acquitted in 2015 of raping the female classmate as part of “Senior Salute,” a game of sexual conquest, at St. Paul’s School. But a jury found him guilty of misdemeanor sexual assault charges and endangering the welfare of a child. He was convicted too of using a computer to lure an underage student for sex, requiring him to register as a sex offender.

The state Supreme Court upheld Labrie’s convictions last year. It’s scheduled to rule on the ineffective counsel appeal Friday.

Associated Press

Police say shooting victim lied about his identity, turned out to be fugitive
Covering Colorado

German nurse who murdered 87 patients given life sentence
News

Ohio doctor charged with murder for 25 overdose deaths
News

