Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Construction to begin soon on taller White House fence

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is getting a new 13-foot fence, almost double its current height, to help keep intruders out.

The Secret Service says the $64 million construction project will soon begin on what eventually will be a 13-foot, 1-inch (3.96-meter) fence, including wider and stronger pickets.

The existing fence stands about 6-feet, 6 inches (1.83-meters) tall.

The Secret Service, which provides security protection for the president and the White House, declined to provide details of the state-of-the-art security features it says will be part of the new barrier.

Officials concluded that a taller fence was needed after a series of breaches of White House security, including in September 2014, when a Texas man carrying a knife scaled the fence, sprinted across the North Lawn and entered the White House.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
18-year old driver dies after Thursday night crash
News

18-year old driver dies after Thursday night crash

11:52 am
Heavy snowfalls mean huge turnaround for water levels at Blue Mesa Reservoir
Colorado Living

Heavy snowfalls mean huge turnaround for water levels at Blue Mesa Reservoir

10:36 am
Woman rescued in Arizona still dizzy days after spinning event
News

Woman rescued in Arizona still dizzy days after spinning event

10:02 am
18-year old driver dies after Thursday night crash
News

18-year old driver dies after Thursday night crash

Heavy snowfalls mean huge turnaround for water levels at Blue Mesa Reservoir
Colorado Living

Heavy snowfalls mean huge turnaround for water levels at Blue Mesa Reservoir

Woman rescued in Arizona still dizzy days after spinning event
News

Woman rescued in Arizona still dizzy days after spinning event

Scroll to top
Skip to content