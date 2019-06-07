Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Auburn gymnast walks down wedding aisle after serious injury

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (AP) — A gymnast who suffered a severe leg injury accomplished her goal of walking down the aisle at her wedding.

The Advocate reports Auburn University graduate Samantha Cerio shared photos on Instagram Monday of the ceremony in Fairhope.

The gymnast dislocated both knees and tore ligaments in both legs during a competition in April. After having surgery, she said she wanted to recover enough in time to walk down the aisle at the ceremony.

Cerio used crutches to cross the stage at her graduation in May. She earned a degree in aerospace engineering.

Cerio walked down the aisle free of crutches to marry fiancé Trey Wood.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Heavy snowfalls mean huge turnaround for water levels at Blue Mesa Reservoir
Colorado Living

Heavy snowfalls mean huge turnaround for water levels at Blue Mesa Reservoir

10:36 am
Woman rescued in Arizona still dizzy days after spinning event
News

Woman rescued in Arizona still dizzy days after spinning event

10:02 am
5Around Town: What’s happening this weekend?
Around Town

5Around Town: What’s happening this weekend?

8:45 am
Heavy snowfalls mean huge turnaround for water levels at Blue Mesa Reservoir
Colorado Living

Heavy snowfalls mean huge turnaround for water levels at Blue Mesa Reservoir

Woman rescued in Arizona still dizzy days after spinning event
News

Woman rescued in Arizona still dizzy days after spinning event

5Around Town: What’s happening this weekend?
Around Town

5Around Town: What’s happening this weekend?

Scroll to top
Skip to content