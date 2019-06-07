Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Arkansas woman sentenced to prison for scalding child

PARAGOULD, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas woman has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after she was convicted of battery for scalding her young step-granddaughter.

Prosecutor Scott Ellington says 38-year-old Angela Engeron of Paragould was convicted Wednesday of first-degree battery. Ellington says Engeron was arrested in January 2018 after the Arkansas Child Abuse Hotline received a call about a 3-year-old girl who had suffered burns after she was held in scalding water.

Authorities say the child had burns to more than 40 percent of her body. A police report says the girl’s injuries were consistent with “immersion burn and non-accidental trauma.”

Ellington says jurors deliberated for less than an hour before convicting Engeron, who received the maximum sentence for first-degree battery.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Heavy snowfalls mean huge turnaround for water levels at Blue Mesa Reservoir
Colorado Living

Heavy snowfalls mean huge turnaround for water levels at Blue Mesa Reservoir

10:36 am
Woman rescued in Arizona still dizzy days after spinning event
News

Woman rescued in Arizona still dizzy days after spinning event

10:02 am
5Around Town: What’s happening this weekend?
Around Town

5Around Town: What’s happening this weekend?

8:45 am
Heavy snowfalls mean huge turnaround for water levels at Blue Mesa Reservoir
Colorado Living

Heavy snowfalls mean huge turnaround for water levels at Blue Mesa Reservoir

Woman rescued in Arizona still dizzy days after spinning event
News

Woman rescued in Arizona still dizzy days after spinning event

5Around Town: What’s happening this weekend?
Around Town

5Around Town: What’s happening this weekend?

Scroll to top
Skip to content