APNewsBreak: Navy probing claims against war college leader

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — The military is investigating the president of the U.S. Naval War College amid allegations that he spent excessively, abused his hiring authority and otherwise behaved inappropriately.

Multiple current and former college employees told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity that they have raised concerns for over a year about Rear Adm. Jeffrey Harley’s conduct at the helm of the school that grooms future admirals and generals.

Harley says the complaints are confined to a few people who don’t like his leadership.

Documents obtained by the AP show the college has struggled to make payroll under Harley’s leadership and spent about $725,000 annually on raises while facing an annual shortfall of $5 million or more.

Harley has also sent a series of campuswide emails that have raised eyebrows, including offers of “free hugs” and games of Twister in his office.