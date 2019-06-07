Adam Scott relishes putting women first in ‘Big Little Lies’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adam Scott sees change ahead for his “Big Little Lies” character.

Scott plays husband Ed to Reese Witherspoon’s Madeline in the hit HBO series that returns Sunday with seven new episodes.

Without providing any spoilers, Scott says Ed begins to define himself other than as a husband.

“Big Little Lies” has made its female characters the focus, with men mostly playing supporting roles.

Scott said it’s time for men to be part of such shows, and he’s glad to be part of “Big Little Lies.”

The series, which also stars Nicole Kidman as Celeste, adds Meryl Streep as her mother-in-law.