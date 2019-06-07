Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Access panel drops off plane, falls into Vegas neighborhood

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A company that provides training services for the U.S. military says an access panel from one of its aircraft dropped off and fell into a Las Vegas neighborhood near Nellis Air Force Base.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it was investigating the incident Thursday involving an A-4 jet belonging to Draken International.

The panel hit the ground between a vehicle and a building and no injuries were reported.

Draken said in a statement that the panel fell off the airplane shortly after it left Nellis on a training mission.

Neighborhood resident Anthony Pitts said he was scared when he heard a loud smack that he first thought was a gunshot.

Associated Press

