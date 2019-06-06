Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
US and Mexico: Negotiators claim progress; no deal yet

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. and Mexican officials claim to be making progress in their effort to avoid import tariffs. But President Donald Trump is still threatening to impose them as he tries to pressure Mexico into stemming the flow of Central American migrants across America’s southern border.

Vice President Mike Pence, monitoring the talks from his travels in Pennsylvania, said Thursday the U.S. was “encouraged” by Mexico’s latest proposals but that, so far, tariffs still were set to take effect on Monday.

He added that it would be “for the president to decide” whether Mexican was doing enough to head off the tariffs. Trump has threatened to impose a 5% tax on all Mexican goods beginning Monday as part of an escalating tariff regime opposed by many in his own Republican Party.

