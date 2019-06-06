Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
University may return $21.5M after donor’s abortion remarks

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The University of Alabama appears poised to give back $21.5 million donated by a philanthropist who recently called on students to boycott the school over the state’s new abortion ban.

Hugh F. Culverhouse Jr., a 70-year-old real estate investor and lawyer, says he has no doubt this is about his abortion remarks.

But Alabama says the dispute has to do with his attempts to dictate how his donation is to be used.

The trustees will decide Friday whether to return the money and strip Culverhouse’s name from the law school, too.

