TV networks staffing up to cover 2020 presidential election

NEW YORK (AP) — The competitive chiefs of ABC, CBS and NBC News can agree on one thing. Each news division is adding more staff to cover the 2020 presidential election than they have for any other campaign.

That’s partially due to growing digital operations at the three broadcast news organizations. But it’s also driven by a sense that they all whiffed on the story in 2016, when Donald Trump was elected president.

ABC News President James Goldston said the news divisions did a disservice to the public with their deep-seated assumption that Hillary Clinton would win.

NBC is hiring newspaper reporters in Texas, Michigan and Nevada and keeping them there — so they can explain what’s happening in their communities to a national audience.

Drier for some today, with more heavy rain in the mountains
Drier for some today, with more heavy rain in the mountains

Mitchell High School teacher charged with sex assault on a child
Mitchell High School teacher charged with sex assault on a child

Authorities searching for 15-year-old accused of stealing guns, ammunition
Authorities searching for 15-year-old accused of stealing guns, ammunition

