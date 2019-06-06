Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of June 5, 2019:

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Ed Sheeran; $4,515,983; $89.88.

2. Metallica; $3,229,815; $102.54.

3. Eric Church; $2,834,784; $92.41.

4. Pink; $2,213,911; $139.86.

5. Justin Timberlake; $2,036,267; $133.68.

6. Post Malone; $1,857,722; $87.36.

7. Cher; $1,634,099; $122.14.

8. Ariana Grande; $1,588,068; $111.82.

9. Michael Bublé; $1,501,474; $120.63.

10. KISS; $1,373,284; $110.47.

11. John Mayer; $1,349,589; $119.90.

12. Bad Bunny; $1,303,591; $95.32.

13. Backstreet Boys; $1,301,722; $99.67.

14. Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band; $1,249,979; $102.01.

15. André Rieu; $1,247,554; $79.04.

16. Rod Stewart; $1,180,264; $98.72.

17. Blake Shelton; $1,072,462; $90.53.

18. Mumford & Sons; $1,064,406; $71.00.

19. Travis Scott; $1,028,797; $75.95.

20. Shawn Mendes; $982,467; $69.89.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

___

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Drier for some today, with more heavy rain in the mountains
Weather

Drier for some today, with more heavy rain in the mountains

2:40 pm
Mitchell High School teacher charged with sex assault on a child
Covering Colorado

Mitchell High School teacher charged with sex assault on a child

1:58 pm
Authorities searching for 15-year-old accused of stealing guns, ammunition
Covering Colorado

Authorities searching for 15-year-old accused of stealing guns, ammunition

1:40 pm
Drier for some today, with more heavy rain in the mountains
Weather

Drier for some today, with more heavy rain in the mountains

Mitchell High School teacher charged with sex assault on a child
Covering Colorado

Mitchell High School teacher charged with sex assault on a child

Authorities searching for 15-year-old accused of stealing guns, ammunition
Covering Colorado

Authorities searching for 15-year-old accused of stealing guns, ammunition

Scroll to top
Skip to content