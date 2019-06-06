Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
The Latest: LA-area gunman who set fire to home killed

SAN GABRIEL, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on a standoff with a gunman near Los Angeles (all times local):

8:10 p.m.

Authorities have shot and killed a gunman who held authorities at bay for hours in a bizarre standoff during which he set a home on fire and threw fireworks at officers.

Authorities say the man came out of a doorway with a shotgun and was shot Thursday evening after about a 6 ½-hour standoff in San Gabriel. He died at the scene.

KABC-TV says the situation began with a report of a family dispute involving a man with a gun.

Police and sheriff’s deputies surrounded the home. During a standoff, the man shot at officers from a window, set the home on fire, fled to the junk-filled backyard, threw fireworks from a guest house, hid in a boat and under a car on the property and engaged in other bizarre behavior.

At one point, the shirtless man crawled out from under a car with a cigarette in his mouth as he held two handguns.

Neighbors were evacuated and nearby Interstate 10 was closed for hours, stalling traffic for miles. ___

6:30 p.m.

Authorities have a surrounded a burning Los Angeles-area home where a gunman earlier fired at police.

Nobody has been hurt but the hours-long standoff continues in San Gabriel. Nearby Interstate 10 freeway has been shut down, jamming traffic for miles.

KABC-TV says the situation began Thursday afternoon with a report of a family dispute involving a man with a gun.

Authorities say the man exchanged gunfire with police and holed up inside one of several homes on the junk-filled property.

The house caught fire but because of the gunman, 30 firefighters can’t make a full-on attack.

At various times, the shirtless man, who has two handguns, jumped from the home, threw fireworks from a guest house, hid in a boat and truck and returned to the guest house.

Associated Press

Associated Press

