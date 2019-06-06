The Latest: 5 hurt in possible tornado at oil company plant

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Latest on (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

ExxonMobil in Baton Rouge reports that a possible tornado at its plant in Sorrento, Louisiana, caused five injuries.

The oil company said the five were immediately taken to a hospital. There were no details available on their conditions.

The company also said in a statement on its Facebook page that it was assessing the Sorrento site for damage following Thursday morning’s severe weather.

As storms moved across south Louisiana Thursday, rain inundated Baton Rouge at rush hour and was blamed for one death — a man in a car on a flooded street.

The Louisiana House and Senate convened late because of the weather on the final day of the 2019 legislative session.

___

10 a.m.

A Louisiana mayor says one person has died as a result of severe weather there.

Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced the fatality during a Thursday morning news conference. Fire Chief Ed Smith said the victim had been rescued from a car in a flooded area. No other details were immediately available.

Authorities also were investigating reports of possible tornado damage in the Baton Rouge area.

The state transportation department said some low-lying roads and underpasses were closed due to high water as a band of heavy rain moved across south Louisiana. There were numerous reports of flooded cars in Baton Rouge and Lafayette.

