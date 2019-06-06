Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Suspect in 2012 Missouri fatal shooting found dead in Mexico

PIERCE CITY, Mo. (AP) — The suspect in a 2012 fatal shooting at a Missouri cookout has been found dead in Mexico.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s office says U.S. marshals notified investigators that Martin Meza had been found dead of an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Meza was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the August 2012 shooting of 51-year-old Abel Iberra in Pierce City. He had been on the run since the shooting.

Ibarra had previously dated Meza’s sister. Investigators said shooting happened during an argument at a cookout in Meza’s backyard. Ibarra’s body was later found in a wooded area about two miles from Meza’s home.

No further details about Meza’s death were released.

