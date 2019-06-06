Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Strong winds kick up dust storm in parts of West Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Strong winds have kicked up a dust storm in parts of West Texas.

Forecasters blamed strong thunderstorms northwest of Lubbock for producing an outflow that lifted considerable amounts of dust on Wednesday, causing what’s known as a haboob. The National Weather Service said visibility dropped quickly in the Lubbock area as the wall of dirt passed.

Winds topped 60 mph (96 kph) on Wednesday as skies darkened in some areas.

Forecasters advised people to stay indoors.

Thunderstorms were expected to decrease Thursday, giving way to mostly sunny skies.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
West Point cadet killed in crash, 22 injured during summer training
News

West Point cadet killed in crash, 22 injured during summer training

8:25 am
Drier for some today, with more heavy rain in the mountains
Weather

Drier for some today, with more heavy rain in the mountains

7:13 am
Pueblo police: Armed resident stops trespassing suspect by firing shot
Covering Colorado

Pueblo police: Armed resident stops trespassing suspect by firing shot

7:07 am
West Point cadet killed in crash, 22 injured during summer training
News

West Point cadet killed in crash, 22 injured during summer training

Drier for some today, with more heavy rain in the mountains
Weather

Drier for some today, with more heavy rain in the mountains

Pueblo police: Armed resident stops trespassing suspect by firing shot
Covering Colorado

Pueblo police: Armed resident stops trespassing suspect by firing shot

Scroll to top
Skip to content