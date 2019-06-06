Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Social media photos led investigators to hit-and-run suspect

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man posted photos of his damaged vehicle on social media, telling friends he’d hit a deer. But the Florida Highway Patrol says 37-year-old Dwayne Drayton struck and killed 70-year-old Robert Henschel as he stood beside his disabled vehicle on Feb. 23. He was arrested Wednesday.

An arrest report says a witness told troopers a maroon Mustang drove away from the crash scene.

Anonymous callers contacted troopers after seeing Drayton’s photos. An investigator wrote in an affidavit that the car’s damage was “consistent with a pedestrian strike.”

Troopers say Drayton had cleaned his car when they took possession, but DNA evidence matching Henschel was on the windshield.

He’s charged with leaving the scene of a fatal crash and destroying evidence. A lawyer isn’t listed on jail records.

Associated Press

